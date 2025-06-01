DP loses to Ganesha in CIF-SS D4 championship as UCSB-commit throws complete game

LONG BEACH, Calif. - Dos Pueblos High School could not recover from a rough start as they lost to Ganesha 8-2 in the CIF-Southern Section Division 4 championship game.

The Giants scored 4 first inning runs highlighted by a two-run single by junior Bryant Loo.

The Chargers cut the deficit to 4-1 in the bottom of the second inning on an RBI double by senior Mateo Saldana that scored Charlie Potter.

(Saldana celebrates after his RBI puts Chargers on the scoreboard.)

But DP did not get many scoring opportunities from senior pitcher Gavin Moran.

The 6'2 right-handed pitcher is a UCSB-commit and he was in total control on the mound.

Moran pitched a complete game, allowing two runs on four hits while striking out 8.

(Gavin Moran wins his second CIF title at Ganesha)

Leading 6-1 in the top of the seventh inning, catcher Isaiah Ibarra, a USC-commit, drilled a 2-run home run to left field.

DP scored in the bottom of the seventh inning as Alexander Hajda tripled and scored on a ground out by Brody Demourkas.

The Chargers are 22-11 and expect to play in next week's CIF-State Regional.

Ganesha extends their win-streak to 20 games to move to 23-3 on the season as they win their second CIF-SS crown in the past three years.

DP is now 0-2 in CIF-SS championship games.