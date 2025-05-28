Horton & Pattison help Women’s Cadet National Team win gold at PanAm Championship in water polo

COLOMBIA- The USA Cadet Women's National Team won gold at the PanAm Aquatics U17 Championship with an 18-7 win over Canada. Caroline Daniel scored four goals to lead the offense with Paige Segesman adding three goals on the way to earning title match MVP honors. Shelby Killingsworth and Gianna Adams combined in net for 10 saves. Team USA finishes their run in Colombia with a 7-0 record.

Team USA started strong with Daniel and Madison Mack building a 2-0 lead to open the match. After Canada scored, Segesman hit on a power play to close the quarter up 3-1. Canada cut the deficit to one in the second quarter at 4-3. Team USA then ran off four in a row from Juliana Horton, Addison Ting, Daniel and Campbell Pence for an 8-3 edge. Horton closed the high scoring period with a power play strike to give the United States a 9-4 advantage at the break.

Horton is a freshman at Santa Barbara High School while Jade Pattison is a defender from San Marcos High School. Both play for Santa Barbara 805 Water Polo Club.

The United States took control of the match in the third with another six girl outburst, including two more from Daniel, to build a 15-5 lead. Kiernan Hogan opened the scoring for Team USA in the fourth quarter for a 16-6 lead. Segesman finished off the scoring late in the period as Team USA rolled to the 18-7 victory. The United States went 6/14 on power plays and 2/3 on penalties while Canada went 1/9 on power plays and 0/1 on penalties.

(Most of this article courtesy of USA Water Polo).