St. Bonaventure names former Seraphs star and 10-year NFL veteran Troy Hill head coach

troy hill.00_00_20_02.Still002
Troy Hill at media session before Super Bowl LIII
By
Published 7:10 am

VENTURA, Calif. - Troy Hill is going back to school as he returns to St. Bonaventure High School.

The Seraphs alum has been named head football coach as he takes over for Joe Goyeneche who resigned last week.

Hill played for the 2008 Seraphs state championship team and the defensive back is a 2010 St. Bonaventure High School graduate.

He played college at Oregon and had a successful 10-year career in the NFL.

Hill played for five NFL teams including the Los Angeles Rams.

He played in Super Bowl LIII with the Rams.

