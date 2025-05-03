Skip to Content
DP Volleyball defeats Fontana in 4 sets

Kawin Ramko helped DP total 14 blocks in CIF Round 2 win
By
Published 8:41 pm

GOLETA, Calif. - Dos Pueblos High School boys volleyball got defensive in their four set CIF-SS Division 4 second round playoff win over Fontana.

The Chargers had three players with double-digit digs and the team totaled 14 blocks as they won 25-15, 25-15, 23-25, 25-23.

Wyatt Silver had 14 digs and 4 blocks while Kawin Ramko added 12 digs and Nathan Vincent finished with 10 digs.

Noah Grant led the Chargers offensive attack with 19 kills while Ramko added 10 kills.

(Noah Grant added 2 blocks and 5 digs to go along with 19 kills. Entenza Design).

Dos Pueblos plays at Crean Lutheran on Wednesday, May 7 in a quarterfinal match.

Mike Klan

Mike Klan is the sports director for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Mike, click here.

