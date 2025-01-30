Skip to Content
Dons avenge loss to Oxnard to stay on top of Channel League

Dons get revenge with a hard-fought win over the Yellowjackets
By
Published 12:01 am

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The Dons got defensive as they move closer to a Channel League boys basketball title.

Santa Barbara held Oxnard to 17 second half points as they win 51-41 to keep sole possession of first place in league at 11-1.

The Yellowjackets fell to third at 9-3 with San Marcos second at 10-2.

Diesel Lowe scored a team-high 13 points while DJ Wilson added 11 points.

(Dons senior Diesel Lowe gets inside for a bucket. Entenza Design).

Oxnard double-teamed Dons star and UCSB-commit Luke Zuffelato holding him to 10 points.

Santa Barbara led 27-24 at the half but went up by 11 points late in the third quarter behind a sensational defensive effort.

Carter Battle and Zuffelato each had a steal and a block shot in the quarter.

The Dons held Oxnard senior standout guard Marcos Ramirez to just 6 points.

The Yellowjackets got a game-high 15 points from D'aries Garrett.

Mike Klan

Mike Klan is the sports director for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Mike, click here.

