Successful Senior Night as Santa Barbara pulls away from Dos Pueblos in a 77-44 win

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Santa Barbara honored their 15 seniors before their game and they all saw action in a 77-44 victory over Dos Pueblos.

Carter Battle led the way with 23 points as the Channel League-leading Dons stayed in first place by one game over San Marcos and Oxnard with 3 games left in the regular season.

Luke Zuffelato added 18 points as Santa Barbara shook off a slow start.

The Dons trailed 17-15 early in the second quarter before Zuffelato scored 10 straight points.

Battle finished off the 12-0 run with a steal and a slam dunk.

Diesel Lowe ended the first half with a buzzer-beating three-pointer and the Dons led 34-19 at halftime.

(Diesel Lowe opened and closed the first half with baskets for Santa Barbara. Entenza Design).

DP was led in scoring by Coulter Jay who tallied 12 points.