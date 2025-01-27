Five awards dished out at Harry’s during Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table luncheon

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Plenty of hardware was passed out at the Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table luncheon at Harry's.

There was no luncheon last week with Martin Luther King Jr. Day so there was a double-set of Athlete of the Week honors.

Carpinteria High School water polo player Hazel Dugre and Dos Pueblos High School soccer player Maleka Wilcox are the Female Athlete of the Week.

Dugre scored more than 20 goals in 7 games for the Warriors while Wilcox racked up 4 assists in the Chargers 4-0 win versus Ventura.

Santa Barbara High School basketball player Diesel Lowe and Cate High School boys basketball player Marcus Scudder are the Male Athlete of the Week.

Lowe totaled 40 points in two games to lead the Dons to two wins.

Scudder scored a game-high 27 points including a buzzer-beating three-pointer to edge Bishop Diego 58-56.

The Phil Womble Ethics in Sports Award for Providence High School goes to girls tennis player Amber Petraitis Regan.

She is a two-time All-CIF performer and an outstanding teammate.

She helped the Patriots win a CIF-SS tennis title in the fall and carries a 3.5 GPA.