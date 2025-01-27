Skip to Content
High School Sports

Charlotte Raisin leads San Marcos to decisive win over Dos Pueblos

ENT_5908
Entenza Design
Royals have too much fire power for Chargers in 14-6 win
By
Published 11:20 pm

GOLETA, Calif. - Charlotte Raisin scored a game-high 6 goals and had 4 assists as San Marcos defeated Channel League rival Dos Pueblos 14-6.

Stanford-bound Lucy Haaland-Ford added 3 goals and 2 assists as the Royals completed an undefeated regular season in league.

Both Raisin and Haaland-Ford have played this year for the Team USA senior national team.

(Lucy Haaland-Ford scored 2 first quarter goals. Entenza Design).

The Royals led 3-1 after one quarter and 6-2 at halftime.

They took control of the game by scoring the first three goals of the third quarter.

Both teams now turn their attention to the two-day Channel League Championship Tournament which begins on Tuesday.

Article Topic Follows: High School Sports
girls water polo
KEYT
san marcos royals
Santa Barbara

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Mike Klan

Mike Klan is the sports director for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Mike, click here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content