Charlotte Raisin leads San Marcos to decisive win over Dos Pueblos

GOLETA, Calif. - Charlotte Raisin scored a game-high 6 goals and had 4 assists as San Marcos defeated Channel League rival Dos Pueblos 14-6.

Stanford-bound Lucy Haaland-Ford added 3 goals and 2 assists as the Royals completed an undefeated regular season in league.

Both Raisin and Haaland-Ford have played this year for the Team USA senior national team.

(Lucy Haaland-Ford scored 2 first quarter goals. Entenza Design).

The Royals led 3-1 after one quarter and 6-2 at halftime.

They took control of the game by scoring the first three goals of the third quarter.

Both teams now turn their attention to the two-day Channel League Championship Tournament which begins on Tuesday.