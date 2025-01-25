Nipomo High School inducts 4 charter members into newly created Titans Athletics Hall of Fame

NIPOMO, Calif. - Nipomo High School shined the spotlight on four past student-athletes who are charter members into the newly created Nipomo Athletics Hall of Fame.

The inductees are Leigh Stephenson Bode, Lucas Marsalek, Andrea Ragan Conaway, and Jeff McNeil, each of whom achieved significant and notable success during their high school careers and beyond.

A member of Nipomo's first graduating class in 2005, Leigh Stephenson Bode was a Titan trailblazer during her groundbreaking career in high school and later on in college. She earned a varsity volleyball letter all four years in high school, one as a freshman at Arroyo Grande the year before Nipomo opened, plus three more with the Titans. She also lettered in soccer three times and in softball once. Beginning in 2002 as a sophomore, she immediately assumed the role as volleyball team leader both on and off the court, and was instrumental in helping establish the fledgling varsity program. Buoyed by her efforts, the team found immediate success, winning the 2004 Los Padres League title, the school's first-ever league championship, and in the same year, finished as the CIF-Southern Section Division III-A runner-up. While at Nipomo, Stephenson racked up a dazzling array of awards, most notably Los Padres League most valuable player two times, San Luis Obispo County player of the year once, plus multiple All-CIF, All-League and All-County honors. She also earned All-League honors in soccer during her junior and senior seasons. After graduation, Stephenson continued her volleyball career at UCSB, becoming the first Titan alum to play any sport at the Division I level. With the Gauchos, she remained a force, setting program records and earning more individual honors, including All-Big West Conference in 2008. Afterward, she played in Germany and in the California Beach Volleyball Association, as well as coach with several local youth volleyball clubs, camps, and teams, including the Nipomo boys in 2015.

A gifted multi-talented athlete, Lucas Marsalek starred in several different sports at Nipomo, which allowed him to showcase his all-around abilities like few others in school history. The 2006 graduate earned varsity letters in five separate sports, three each in football and basketball, two in track and field, one in volleyball and one in golf. On the gridiron, Marsalek was a dynamic two-way standout and was part of Nipomo's first varsity team. He was instrumental in helping establish the Titans program during its first few seasons, which would pave the way for the team's future success. He was a team captain for three years. During that time, he was named team most valuable player and outstanding defensive back. Marsalek was also twice First Team All-League, once Second Team All-League, and three times All-County. Marsalek was also a basketball team captain and most valuable player and earned All-League Honorable Mention. Other accolades include a spot on the All-League Second Team in volleyball, team outstanding pole vaulter in track and field, as well as several other individual post-season team-given awards. He was also honored by the California Scholarship Federation (CSF), a statewide organization that recognizes high school students for their academic achievement and community service. Marsalek remains in Nipomo today, where he is now a respected mentor and role model to countless kids in the community. He has spent many years serving as a coach in Nipomo Little League, Nipomo Youth Basketball League and Special Olympics, and hopes to continue in a leadership position for many years to come.

Andrea Ragan Conaway was a talented two-sport athlete who excelled especially in volleyball, where she was a varsity letter winner all four years. The 2008 graduate earned several individual awards on the court throughout her distinguished career. A team captain in her sophomore, junior and senior seasons, Ragan Conaway was named First Team All-League three times. During her freshman year in 2004, she was part of the historic Titans team that captured the school's first-ever league championship and later finished as the runner-up in CIF-Southern Section Division III-A. Ragan Conaway also was an integral part of the soccer team, earning three varsity letters. During her senior season, she was named team captain and earned the team's “Coaches Award.” After graduation, Ragan Conaway continued her athletic career and remained a Titan while playing for Cal State Fullerton. Moving to NCAA Division I volleyball allowed Ragan Cowaway to elevate her game to new heights. While at Fullerton, she was named to the All-Big West Freshman team in 2008. A team captain her junior and senior seasons, she helped lead the team to the Big West Conference championship in 2010, as well as a spot in the NCAA Tournament. During the following season as a senior, Ragan Conaway was named the team's most valuable player after setting a program record for all-time career assists, a mark that still stands to this day. After college, Ragan Conaway returned home to Nipomo, embarking on a coaching career that included several club volleyball teams, and at her alma mater, where she served as Titan varsity girls coach from 2014 through 2019.

From the small town of Nipomo to the bright lights of the Big Apple, Jeff McNeil has achieved extraordinary athletic success unrivaled in school history. The 2010 graduate was a three-sport standout, earning varsity letters three times in golf and basketball, and one in baseball, the sport he's most associated with. McNeil was an exceptional golfer, earning team most valuable player, as well as All-League honors each year he played. He qualified for multiple CIF tournaments and the prestigious 2009 U.S. Junior Amateur. On the hardwood, McNeil was a two-time team most valuable player and All-League recipient. During his senior year, he moved from golf to baseball, setting a path that would eventually lead to the Major Leagues. In his only season on the diamond for the Titans, McNeil was named team most valuable player and First Team All-League. He continued on Long Beach State, starring for the Dirtbags for three years, culminating in his junior season when he was named First Team All-Big West Conference. He was drafted by the New York Mets in 2013 and worked his way through the minor leagues before making his MLB debut in July 2018. Over the past seven years, he has established himself as one of baseball's most versatile players and best hitters, claiming the 2022 National League batting title and Silver Slugger Award, to go along with two All-Star Game appearances. McNeil represented the United States during the 2023 World Baseball Classic and was inducted into the Long Beach State Athletics Hall of Fame in 2024 and the Santa Barbara Foresters Hall of Fame in 2020.

