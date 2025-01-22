Ventura makes it 20 straight wins as they beat shorthanded Dos Pueblos

GOLETA, Calif. - Channel League powerhouse Ventura rolled to a lopsided 73-34 win at Dos Pueblos who played without three starters due to illness.

(Brinley Anderson was a force inside for the Cougars. Entenza Design.)

Brinley Anderson scored a game-high 21 points while Kailee Staniland and Emily Rea each added 19 points.

Staniland made five 3-pointers in the first half as Ventura built up a 48-24 lead.

The Cougars have won 20 straight games as they improved to 21-1 on the year and 9-0 in the Channel League.

DP was led by Taylor Grant who scored 13 points and Carly Letendre who added 12 points.

(Taylor Grant makes 3 of her 13 points. Entenza Design).

The Chargers are 10-11 and 4-5 in the Channel League.