Dons cruise past Pacifica, Channel League roundup

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Luke Zuffelato scored 25 points and Diesel Lowe added 16 points as Santa Barbara High School beat Pacifica 87-66 to improve to 8-1 in the Channel League.

(Diesel Lowe helped the Dons to a 21 point win. Entenza Design).

Tanner Trider came off the bench for 11 points as the Dons remain tied for first place in league with Oxnard.

The Yellowjackets whipped Buena 74-30.

Marcos Ramirez scored 24 points.

San Marcos fell out of a first place tie as they lost at Rio Mesa 64-62.

A buzzer-beater by Fernando Macias lifted the Spartans to victory.

Brody Green had 23 points for the Royals who fell to 7-2 in league.

Dos Pueblos at Ventura was postponed due to poor air quality from the Hughes Fire.