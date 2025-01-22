Cate stuns Bishop Diego with a buzzer-beater by Marcus Scudder

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The sequel was just as good as the original.

Marcus Scudder sank a buzzer-beating three-pointer as Cate got revenge on Bishop Diego winning 58-56 at the Brick House.

Last month Rudy Blue sank a buzzer-beater as Bishop Diego beat Cate in Carpinteria.

It didn't look like it was going to be a dramatic ending at the home Cardinals went up 56-47 on an inside basket by Damien Krautmann with under three minutes left.

But the senior Marcus Scudder went on a tear.

He made a three-pointer and completed a three-point play the old fashion way as the Rams pulled within 56-55 with 1:58 remaining.

The score stayed the same with Cate inbounding the ball on Bishop's side of the court with just 3 seconds left.

Scudder took the pass and dribbled to the baseline and launched his game-winning three-pointer.

He finished with a game-high 26 points.

The Rams finished the game on an 11-0 run.