Jaymi Coronado leads Bishop Diego past Cate in defensive struggle

Cardinals outscore Cate by 10 points in the second half to get the win
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Points were at a premium but Bishop Diego High School captain Jaymi Coronado was still able to put the ball in the basket.

The junior scored a game-high 22 points as the Cardinals won a low-scoring 29-24 home game against Cate.

The visiting Rams led most of the game but Bishop Diego had the finishing touch in this Tri-Valley League game.

(The Rams led 14-9 at the half but could not hold off Bishop Diego down the stretch. Entenza Design).

Freshman Josie Song led Cate with 7 points as they fall to 4-7 on the year.

Bishop Diego had just 9 first half points but they rally to improve to 6-14 on the season.

Mike Klan

Mike Klan is the sports director for News Channel 3-12.

