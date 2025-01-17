Dons and Chargers play to a 2-2 draw in girls soccer

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The Santa Barbara Dons salvaged a tie with Channel League rival Dos Pueblos as Lanaya Solis scored the equalizer with 15 minutes to go and the game ended in a 2-2 draw.

Santa Barbara struck first as Solis found Paloma Valenzuela and she scored from inside the box with about 15 minutes left in the first half.

Dos Pueblos answered back on a beautiful free kick goal from sophomore Maleka Wilcox.

She scored from outside the 18-yard box and the game was tied at halftime.

Wilcox gave Dos Pueblos a 2-1 lead early in the second half as she tapped in a pass by Alina Seidel.

The result gave DP yet another tie as they are 1-0-7 in the Channel League.

The Dons are 0-5-3 in league.