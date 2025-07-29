Sunny Wednesday, Fiesta Pequeña forecast 2025

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - Warm temperatures hold in the high 70s locally with afternoon clearing and pleasant evening temperatures for La Fiesta Pequeña.

At Old Mission Santa Barbara, temperatures will warm up to 75 degrees by as you may be securing your spot. Temperatures will cool to a mild 65 degrees by showtime at 8pm, and remain in the low 60s until the end of the show. Winds during this time will be very mild, though evening clouds are likely to return from the south coast - not likely to be extremely dense.

The Central Coast is holding between cool air from the northwest and heat from the southeast along keeping us very pleasant and summerlike for Old Spanish Days 2025.

Clouds will return to the coast by morning but not make it very far into the Valleys, and most beach cities will clear by noon.

A wind advisory is in effect 6pm Tuesday night until 3am with 30 mph winds and 45 mph gusts possible.

There are early chances for another warmup late next week when the northwest low is expected to weaken allowing for heat to expand west.