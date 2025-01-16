San Marcos High School grad Alex Mack elected to College Football Hall of Fame

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The honors keep rolling in for Alex Mack.

The former Cal star center has been selected to the College Football Hall of Fame as a member of the Class of 2025 in his first year on the ballot.

Mack played at Cal from 2005-2008 and helped the Bears to a bowl game victory in each season.

As a senior he won the Draddy Award(now known at the William V. Campbell Trophy), honoring the nation's top scholar-athlete for his combined athletic and academic achievement along with his leadership. He is the only Cal player to win this honor.

Mack was a 3-time First Team All-Pac 10 performer and he went on to be a first round selection by the Cleveland Browns in the 2009 NFL Draft.

Mack played 13 seasons in the NFL and was named to the NFL 2010 All-Decade Team.

He was a 7-time Pro Bowl selection and a 3-time second-team All-Pro.

Before attending Cal, Mack was a standout football player and wrestler at San Marcos High School.

Last year he was inducted into the San Marcos Athletic Hall of Fame and in 2023 Mack entered the Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table Hall of Fame.

The 2025 College Football Hall of Fame Class will officially be inducted during the 67th NFF Annual Awards Dinner on Dec. 9 at the Bellagio Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas.