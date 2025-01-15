Jaime Jaquez Jr. has high school jersey retired in celebration at Camarillo

CAMARILLO, Calif. - There was never a doubt that this day would come.

Jaime Jaquez Jr. is the most prolific high school basketball player in Camarillo High School history and now is #24 jersey will hang in the gym.

Family, friends and fans packed the gym to pay tribute to Jaquez at his jersey retirement celebration.

"I love this community so much," smiled Jaquez talking in a room outside of the gym. "All the love they have shown me throughout my career even when I was a kid. It's been tremendous, everybody believed in me."

Jaquez is the school's all-time leading scorer with 2,653 points and he holds the single-game mark as well with 54 points.

His family was by his side during the ceremony and many of his former teammates attended the event as well.

"It went by so fast," reflected Jaquez of his high school days. "I had a lot of friends that I got to play with, we had an incredible time."

From Camarillo, Jaquez took his talents to UCLA where he was the Pac-12 Player of the Year in his senior season.

The Miami Heat selected him in the first round, #18 overall in the 2023 NBA Draft.

He earned NBA All-Rookie First Team in 2024.