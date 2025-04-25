Skip to Content
High School Sports

Dons sweep Royals on go-ahead home run by Jetner Welch

DONS ROYALS.00_00_59_22.Still002
The Dons stay tied for first place with the win
By
Published 11:30 pm

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Jetner Welch slugged a go-ahead home run in the eighth inning as Santa Barbara High School baseball edged rival San Marcos 2-1 to complete the 2-game season sweep.

The win keeps Santa Barbara tied for first place with Ventura in the Channel League at 9-2-1 with one week remaining.

The Dons play two games against Pacifica while Ventura has a 2-game series with Dos Pueblos.

Both Santa Barbara and San Marcos started sophomore pitchers and both shined on the mound.

The Dons Tosh Whitworth and the Royals David Burkholder were locked in a pitcher's duel.

San Marcos scored a run in the bottom of the third on a throwing error that allowed Mason Crang to score

The Dons tied the game in the top of fifth inning as Kai Mault singled, stole second and scored on a two-out single to left by Whitworth.

Welch was the hero with a home run to right field in extra innings.

Article Topic Follows: High School Sports
KEYT
Santa Barbara
santa barbara dons

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Mike Klan

Mike Klan is the sports director for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Mike, click here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content