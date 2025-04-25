Dons sweep Royals on go-ahead home run by Jetner Welch

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Jetner Welch slugged a go-ahead home run in the eighth inning as Santa Barbara High School baseball edged rival San Marcos 2-1 to complete the 2-game season sweep.

The win keeps Santa Barbara tied for first place with Ventura in the Channel League at 9-2-1 with one week remaining.

The Dons play two games against Pacifica while Ventura has a 2-game series with Dos Pueblos.

Both Santa Barbara and San Marcos started sophomore pitchers and both shined on the mound.

The Dons Tosh Whitworth and the Royals David Burkholder were locked in a pitcher's duel.

San Marcos scored a run in the bottom of the third on a throwing error that allowed Mason Crang to score

The Dons tied the game in the top of fifth inning as Kai Mault singled, stole second and scored on a two-out single to left by Whitworth.

Welch was the hero with a home run to right field in extra innings.