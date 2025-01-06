Skip to Content
Letendre and Zuffelato claim Athlete of the Week honors at Santa Barbara Round Table

ROUND TABLE.00_00_15_03.Still002
Carly Letendre helped DP to four wins over the winter break
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - School is back in session and so too is the Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table luncheons at Harry's.

Santa Barbara High School star senior Luke Zuffelato was a slam dunk for the Male Athlete of the Week.

He made headlines with a buzzer-beating three-pointer to stun state powerhouse Sierra Canyon at the Santa Barbara Holiday Classic.

Zuffelato had a game-high 31 points against the Trailblazers and then turned around and hit another three-point buzzer-beater in his next game in a win against Tucson High School in a prestigious tournament in Arizona.

Dos Pueblos High School sharp-shooting guard Carly Letendre claimed the Female Athlete of the Week.

She had three games scoring 20 or more points to help DP to four wins over the winter break.

