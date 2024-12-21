Skip to Content
St. Joseph loses title game by one point at the Santa Barbara Tournament of Champions

Knights lose in final seconds to Sea Hawks
By
Published 11:19 pm

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Abby Zimmerman swished a three-pointer with 8.5 seconds left to lift Redondo Union past St. Joseph 57-56 to win the Gold Division title at the Santa Barbara Tournament of Champions in girls basketball.

(Abby Zimmerman was the hero for Redondo Union. Entenza Design).

The Knights missed two free throws with 3.7 seconds left and settled for tournament runner-up.

St. Joseph grabbed a one-point lead on with under 25 second to play on a reverse lay-up by Maava Sat.

(Ali Mayes scores inside for the Knights. Entenza Design).

In other TOC results:

Buena 61, Dos Pueblos 43 (Gold Division Consolation Final)

Thousand Oaks 47, Mission Prep 36 (Green Division Championship)

St. Bonaventure 46, San Marcos 43 (Green Division).

Pacifica 56, Santa Barbara 31 (Green Division).

Mike Klan

