High School Sports

Tournament of Champions: Day 2 wrap-up and scores

Dos Pueblos defeats Oaks Christian for a second time this year
By
Published 11:18 pm

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Dos Pueblos had five players score in double-figures as they dominated Oaks Christian on day two of the Tournament of Champions in girls basketball.

Carly Letendre scored a game-high 20 points to lead the Chargers to their second win over the Lions in two weeks.

(Letendre scored 13 first half points. Entenza Design).

Hannah Remick tallied 14 points, Lauren Robles and Eden Wynne each scored 11 while Taylor Grant added 10.

(Eden Wynne scores 2 of her 11 points. Entenza Design).

DP will play Palisades in Saturday's consolation championship game in the Gold Division.

St. Joseph outlasted Valencia 85-84 and will play Redondo Union in the Gold Division final.

In the Green Division Mission Prep beat San Marcos 45-28 while San Luis Obispo defeated Santa Barbara 64-32.

Mike Klan

Mike Klan is the sports director for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Mike, click here.

