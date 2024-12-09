Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table luncheon recap

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - John Duffy and Juliana Horton kept scoring goals for their respective teams and they each earned Athlete of the Week honors at the Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table luncheon at Harry's.

Duffy, a sophomore boys soccer player for Dos Pueblos, scored five goals in two days to lead the Chargers to their second straight Cats & Hounds Tournament title.

(John Duffy had five goals over 4 games for DP).

Duffy had the lone goal in the championship game and he was named MVP of the tournament.

Jules Horton is a freshman sensation in girls water polo and she tallied almost 25 goals last week for the Santa Barbara Dons.

She scored six goals versus Rio Mesa, 7 goals against Palisades and then set a Dons program record with 10 goals against Camarillo.

The Scholar-Athlete of the Year for Carpinteria High School is Keyla Manriquez.

She excels in girls tennis, especially doubles with partner Charlotte Cooney.

(Keyla Manriquez, joined by assistant coach Sara Scott, is a 2-time CCL doubles champion. ).

Manriquez also carries a 4.7 GPA.

The Santa Barbara High School girls tennis team was honored for it's recent CIF-Southern Section Division III title.

(Dons tennis beat Santa Monica 12-6 to win CIF-SS D3 title).

Head coach Danny Echt said the team was road warriors, traveling around 1,000 miles as four of their five playoff matches were away from home.

This was the final luncheon of 2024 with most schools out starting next week for winter break.