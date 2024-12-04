Prep roundup Wednesday December 4

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. -

Girls Basketball:

Bird Cage Classic

Bishop Diego 50, Laguna Blanca 13

Santa Maria 48, Carpinteria 23

Girls Soccer:

Dos Pueblos 5, Lompoc 1

San Marcos 4, Carpinteria 0

Santa Ynez 3, Nipomo 0

Moorpark 1, Newbury Park 0

Westlake 4, Buena 2

Boys Soccer:

Newbury Park 6, San Marcos 2

Moorpark 3, Newbury Park 2

Westlake 3, Rio Mesa 0

Girls Tennis

(Report provided by Dos Pueblos)

CIF Sectional Singles Tournament results:

Ellie Tripplet(DP) (#2 seed from Channel League) defeated Kaelyn Azarrange of Golden Valley HS, 6-2, 7-5 to advance to the 2nd round. In the 2nd round, Ellie faced Sunny Lu of Harvard-Westlake (#1 seed of the Mission League). Ellie put up a good fight, but lost 4-6, 2-6.

Mel Mayo (DP) (#1 Seed from the Channel League) opened with a 6-1, 6-2 win over Miku Moore of the International School of Los Angeles. In the 2nd round, Mel defeated Caroline Kenny of Laguna Blanca 6-4, 6-2 in a match that featured two local players, to advance to the 3rd round of the Sectionals. In the final round of Sectionals, Mel defeated Kaci Colby of Camarillo HS 6-2, 6-4 to advance to the CIF Single Championship Finals today.

CIF Girls Individual Tennis Championships- Singles

Its been many years since a DP player has advanced out of the CIF Sectional Tournament, and the Championship Tournament brings together some of the best players in all of the Southern Section. Mel faced the highly ranked Ania Zabost of Louisville HS (#1 seed of the Angeles League).

Put fought hard but lost 2-6, 3-6 to end her season.