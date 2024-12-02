Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table hands out five awards at luncheon

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Double set of Athlete of the Week honors were handed out with school being out last week for the Thanksgiving break.

San Marcos High School boys basketball swept the male honors with Koji Hefner and Lincoln Gengo receiving the hardware.

Hefner scored 47 points and had 24 rebounds in a win over Santa Paula.

Gengo scored 21 points in a victory against Thousand Oaks.

Carpinteria High School basketball player Jamaica Cook and Santa Barbara High School soccer play Emma Limon received top honors on the girls side.

Cook had a 24 point, 15 rebound performance in a victory for the Warriors while Limon scored both goals as the Dons beat Lompoc 2-1.

Volleyball player Chloe Gidney was named the Laguna Blanca Scholar-Athlete of the Year.

She carries a 4.26 GPA taking many AP and honor classes.