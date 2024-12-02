Skip to Content
High School Sports

Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table hands out five awards at luncheon

SB ROUND TABLE.00_00_42_19.Still001
Chloe Gidney was named Laguna Blanca Scholar-Athlete of the Year
By
Published 11:49 pm

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Double set of Athlete of the Week honors were handed out with school being out last week for the Thanksgiving break.

San Marcos High School boys basketball swept the male honors with Koji Hefner and Lincoln Gengo receiving the hardware.

Hefner scored 47 points and had 24 rebounds in a win over Santa Paula.

Gengo scored 21 points in a victory against Thousand Oaks.

Carpinteria High School basketball player Jamaica Cook and Santa Barbara High School soccer play Emma Limon received top honors on the girls side.

Cook had a 24 point, 15 rebound performance in a victory for the Warriors while Limon scored both goals as the Dons beat Lompoc 2-1.

Volleyball player Chloe Gidney was named the Laguna Blanca Scholar-Athlete of the Year.

She carries a 4.26 GPA taking many AP and honor classes.

Article Topic Follows: High School Sports
KEYT
Santa Barbara
santa barbara athletic round table

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Mike Klan

Mike Klan is the sports director for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Mike, click here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content