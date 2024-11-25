Many happy returns as Carter Battle and the Dons soar over the Eagles in season opener

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - It took under 5 seconds for Carter Battle to show everyone that he is healthy and ready to go for his senior season for Santa Barbara High School boys basketball.

On the opening tip off senior star Luke Zuffelato batted the ball ahead to Battle who threw down a dunk and the Dons went on to slam Arroyo Grande 84-46 in a season-opening win.

Battle, who missed all of last season with an ACL injury, scored 12 points.

Zuffelato, who has Division 1 offers from a few schools including UCSB, added a couple of first quarter dunks as the Dons led 30-14 after one quarter.

(Luke Zuffelato and the Dons soar past the Eagles. Entenza Design.)

They stretched that lead to 52-28 on a three-pointer by Zuffelato as time expired in the first half.

The senior finished with 15 points.

The Dons were led by 20 points from Diesel Lowe.

(St. Joseph transfer Diesel Lowe had a game-high 20 points. Entenza Design).

The Dons host Oaks Christian next Monday.