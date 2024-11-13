LOS OLIVOS, Calif. - It's a big accomplishment for one of the tallest shortstops around.

Dunn baseball star Theo Anderson signs with Saint Mary's with his parents by his side.

The 6'8 senior has had a big impact at Dunn School.

“Theo represents everything we hope a Dunn student can become,” said Kelsey Sullivan, Dunn’s Director of Athletics. “He is someone who leads by example. He’s an “all-in” kind of man. He builds community and puts others first. He’s a player everyone would want in their lineup. And he has the right balance of kindness and a playful nature to bring joy and success to any locker room.”

As a junior Anderson batted a sizzling .577 for the Earwigs with 6 home runs and an on-base percentage of .711 which ranked him 12th in the state.

The ceremony was a joyous event for the entire Dunn community. Anderson’s parents, David Anderson and Mary Heyden, sat proudly by his side as he signed his scholarship agreement, while teammates, classmates, and teachers cheered him on. Dunn’s Head of School Kalyan Balaven spoke about Theo’s leadership on campus, not only as an athlete but as a student who exemplifies the school’s values of character and hard work.

“If you’ve seen Theo play, it’s a beautiful thing,” Balaven said. “You see laser focus in his eyes, beauty in motion, and you get to see that at school in his relationships with students and in the classroom. He doesn’t just live on the baseball field, he lives throughout this campus in so many ways. When I saw him with his family at the Saint Mary’s campus and saw him in his element, I couldn’t be more proud.”

For Anderson, the day was about more than just the excitement of playing Division I baseball—it was the culmination of years of hard work and the realization of a dream he’s had since he first picked up a bat.

Dunn School is proud to have supported Theo, who has attended since first stepping on campus as a 6th-grader.

“I’ve always loved this game,” Theo reflected after the event. “Getting to take this next step with Saint Mary’s means the world to me. It’s everything I’ve worked for.

“The facilities here, I get to use them all the time. I’m in the batting cage twice a day, and when I first started working out, it was at the Dunn gym over there. This is where I learned how to put the work in. Before, it wasn’t real. But when I got here, it became real and there were facilities and resources to use.”

(Joshua Scroggin contributed to this article).