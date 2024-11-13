Bishop Diego volleyball stars Eliana Urzua and Nicole Schuetz sign with NCAA Division 1 schools

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - All signs point to success for Bishop Diego High School girls volleyball stars Eliana Urzua and Nicole Schuetz.

In front of family, friends and peers, Eliana Urzua signed her National Letter of Intent to UCLA while Nicole Schuetz signs with Loyola Marymount.

Bishop Diego held a signing ceremony at the Brick House Gymnasium to honor the standout seniors who led the Cardinals to a CIF-Southern Section Division 3 runner-up finish last weekend.

The successful season is still going as Bishop Diego plays at #1 seed Bakersfield on Thursday in a CIF-State Tournament Round 2 game.

Urzua has played varsity volleyball for the Cardinals all four years and helped Bishop Diego win the CIF-SS Division 7 championship as a freshman.

Schuetz transferred to Bishop Diego from Santa Barbara over the summer and has just one year with the Cardinals.