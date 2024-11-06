DP advances to CIF-SS Division 2 water polo semifinals

GOLETA, Calif. - Sophomore Lucas Neushul scored a team-high 3 goals and Dos Pueblos edged Santiago of Corona 12-10 in a CIF-Southern Section Division 2 quarterfinal boys water polo game.

Neushul scored two of his goals in the first quarter as the Chargers jumped out to a 5-3 lead.

Eli Carnaghe and Ben Fuhrer each scored their two goals in the first half as DP led 9-7 at the break.

Grant Nelson and Adam Gelson each tallied a goal in the third quarter as DP kept a two-goal lead at 11-9.

Both Nelson and Adam Gelson each had 2 goals as part of DP's balanced scoring.

Neushul scored the lone DP goal early in the fourth quarter and the Chargers held the visitors without a goal until there were under 20 seconds left in the game.

The Chargers advance to the CIF-SS D2 semifinals where they will play at Capistrano Valley on Tuesday, November 12.