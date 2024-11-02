Eliana Urzua leads Bishop Diego into CIF-SS D3 girls volleyball final

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.- There was no stopping Eliana Urzua.

The Bishop Diego High School senior star smashed a match-high 28 kills along with 4 solo blocks to lead the Cardinals to a 4-set victory(25-23, 22-25, 25-19, 25-19) over Cypress in a CIF-Southern Section Division 3 semifinal match at the Brick House.

(Eliana Urzua overwhelmed Cypress. Entenza Design)

The Cardinals will face Long Beach Poly on Saturday, November 9th at a time and location to be announced.

What makes the trip to the finals extra special for Eliana is that her baby sister Karina is the starting setter for the Cardinals.

(Karina Urzua will make a trip to CIF-SS finals with sister Eliana. Entenza Design).

Eliana, who will play for UCLA next year, helped Bishop Diego win the CIF-SS D7 championship as a freshman in 2021 with her older sisters Alina and Siena.

Loyola Marymount-commit Nicole Schuetz added 13 kills for Bishop Diego who improved to 29-7 on the season.