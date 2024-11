SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Arroyo Grande, San Luis Obispo, Atascadero and Morro Bay will begin the CIF-Central Section high school football playoffs at home.

The Righetti Warriors received a first round bye and the rest of the local playoff teams will be on the road.

The first round is Friday, November 8.

Here is a link to the CIF-CS playoff divisions and brackets.

https://www.cifcs.org/sports/fball/playoffs