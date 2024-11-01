DP boys water polo pulls away with big 4th quarter to advance to quarterfinals

GOLETA, Calif. - Dos Pueblos broke open a tight game by scoring 7 fourth quarter goals in a 13-5 victory over Woodbridge of Irvine in a CIF-SS Division 2 second round boys water polo matchup.

DP will host Santiago of Corona next Wednesday in a quarterfinal game.

Ben Fuhrer and Eli Carnaghe each tallied 3 goals to lead the Chargers offense.

Ethan Gelman recorded 13 saves in goal for the Chargers who led 5-3 at the half.

(Ethan Gelman and the DP defense limited Woodbridge to just 2 second half goals. Entenza Design).