CIF-SS Boys Water Polo playoff pairings announced, San Marcos in Open Division

Dos Pueblos opens the boys water polo playoffs at home
By
Published 2:51 pm

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The Channel League champion San Marcos boys water polo team was placed in the elite CIF-SS Open Division for the upcoming playoffs.

The Royals are the defending CIF-SS Division 2 champions and are the #12 seed out of twelve teams.

They are in Pool D along with Harvard-Westlake and Corona del Mar.

San Marcos will play at #4 seed Harvard-Westlake on Tuesday, October 29 and at #5 Corona del Mar on Friday, November 1.

Buena is the 9th seed in the Open Division and the Bulldogs are in Pool A with #1 seed Newport Harbor and #8 Santa Margarita.

Buena is at Newport Harbor on Tuesday and at #8 Santa Margarita on Friday.

Dos Pueblos is in D2 and will open up at home against La Serna on Tuesday, October 29.

Ventura will host Alta Loma in D2 and Camarillo hosts Riverside-Poly.

Carpinteria, Santa Barbara and Rio Mesa all have home games in D3 beginning on Tuesday.

Carp hosts Fullerton, the Dons entertain Corona and Rio Mesa is home to Centennial/Corona

In Division 4 Cate of Carpinteria hosts Don Lugo on Tuesday.

In Division 6 Channel Islands travels to Arroyo Valley.

Mike Klan

Mike Klan is the sports director for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Mike, click here.

