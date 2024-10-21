Aldana and Velez claim Athlete of the Week honors at SB Round Table

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - High School football stole the spotlight at the Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table luncheon at Harry's.

The Female Athlete of the Week is San Marcos High School freshman quarterback Victoria Aldana and the Male Athlete of the Week is Dos Pueblos High School junior wide receiver/defensive back Ivan Velez.

Aldana threw 8 combined touchdowns in 3 games at the Channel League Tournament in girls flag football as she led the Royals to the championship game.

Velez caught 6 passes for 187 yards with 2 touchdowns and he also had an interception as the Chargers defeated Santa Paula 29-21.