Skip to Content
High School Sports

San Marcos overwhelms Santa Barbara in boys water polo

ENT_3641
Entenza Design
San Marcos dominates Santa Barbara 11-4
By
New
Published 11:22 pm

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - San Marcos cruised to an 11-4 win at rival Santa Barbara in Channel League boys water polo action.

The Royals used a balanced attack and strong defense anchored by goalie Sam Rich to dominate the game.

(San Marcos defense held the Dons offense in check. Entenza Design).

Hudson Macleod and Mateo Obando led all scorers with 3 goals while Will Stuart and Jack Kramer each added two goals.

The Royals led 4-1 after one quarter, 7-1 at half and 10-1 heading into the fourth quarter.

Rich made 10 saves for San Marcos.

It was Senior Day for Santa Barbara as they honored Shane Davis and Jack Drown.

Drown had 2 goals for the Dons.

Both teams now get ready for next week's Channel League Tournament which begins on Tuesday.

Article Topic Follows: High School Sports
KEYT
San Marcos High School
Santa Barbara
water polo

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Mike Klan

Mike Klan is the sports director for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Mike, click here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content