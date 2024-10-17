San Marcos overwhelms Santa Barbara in boys water polo

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - San Marcos cruised to an 11-4 win at rival Santa Barbara in Channel League boys water polo action.

The Royals used a balanced attack and strong defense anchored by goalie Sam Rich to dominate the game.

(San Marcos defense held the Dons offense in check. Entenza Design).

Hudson Macleod and Mateo Obando led all scorers with 3 goals while Will Stuart and Jack Kramer each added two goals.

The Royals led 4-1 after one quarter, 7-1 at half and 10-1 heading into the fourth quarter.

Rich made 10 saves for San Marcos.

It was Senior Day for Santa Barbara as they honored Shane Davis and Jack Drown.

Drown had 2 goals for the Dons.

Both teams now get ready for next week's Channel League Tournament which begins on Tuesday.