San Marcos wins 5-set match at Bishop Diego
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The San Marcos girls volleyball team put a damper on Senior Night at Bishop Diego with a 5-set victory in the Brickhouse.
The Channel League champion Royals finish the regular season 28-5.
They entered the match ranked #28 in the poll that determines playoff divisions which will be announced Saturday.
Bishop Diego was ranked #63 as they wrap-up the regular season at 22-7.
UCLA-bound Eliana Urzua returned to the court after missing the past few weeks with an ankle injury.