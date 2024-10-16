Skip to Content
High School Sports

San Marcos wins 5-set match at Bishop Diego

Charlotte Hastings blasts a kill in Royals win at Bishop Diego
Bishop Diego falls in 5 to close out regular season
Published 11:59 pm

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The San Marcos girls volleyball team put a damper on Senior Night at Bishop Diego with a 5-set victory in the Brickhouse.

The Channel League champion Royals finish the regular season 28-5.

They entered the match ranked #28 in the poll that determines playoff divisions which will be announced Saturday.

Bishop Diego was ranked #63 as they wrap-up the regular season at 22-7.

UCLA-bound Eliana Urzua returned to the court after missing the past few weeks with an ankle injury.

bishop diego
girls volleyball
KEYT
San Marcos High School
Santa Barbara

Mike Klan

Mike Klan is the sports director for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Mike, click here.

