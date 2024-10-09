San Marcos uses strength and experience to beat Dos Pueblos in boys water polo

GOLETA, Calif. - Dos Pueblos is young and talented but they still have plenty of room to grow to get to where San Marcos is at in boys water polo.

San Marcos was too strong and experienced for the Chargers in a 9-4 win in Channel League action.

It was the first meeting between these rivals since San Marcos beat DP in last year's CIF-Southern Section Division 2 title game.

The Royals led 2-0 after the first quarter on two goals by Mateo Obando.

San Marcos extended their lead to 5-1 at halftime as Kai Heeps, Will Stuart and Ryder Wilson all scored for the Royals.

(Will Stuart had 2 goals and 2 assists. Entenza Design.)

The Chargers lone goal in the half came from Aricin Marshall.

Stuart and Jake Magid scored early in the third quarter and the Royals were up 7-1.

(Jake Magid scored 2 goals. Entenza Design)

DP answered back with three unanswered goals.

Eli Carneghe closed out the quarter with back-to-back goals.

Sophomore Lucas Neushul scored inside to bring the Chargers within 7-4.

But the Royals would not led DP get any closer as they finished off the game with goals by Magid and Jack Kramer.

The Royals improve to 2-1 in the Channel League and 14-6 overall.

The Chargers are 1-2 in league and 10-7 overall.