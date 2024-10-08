Skip to Content
High School Sports

Oscar Mauia and Liliana Rodriguez named Athlete of the Week at SB Round Table

Bishop Diego running back Oscar Mauia is the Male Athlete of the Week
Published 7:45 am

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The Athlete of the Week for the Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table both come from the football field.

Bishop Diego High School junior running back Oscar Mauia and Dos Pueblos High School senior quarterback Liliana Rodriguez were both honored at a luncheon at Harry's.

Mauia rushed for 150 yards with three touchdowns as the Cardinals won 26-0 at Camarillo.

Rodriguez threw for 3 touchdowns in a 20-6 victory over rival San Marcos in flag football.

She threw 8 more touchdowns in three games at the Coastal Clash Tournament as DP claimed second place.

Article Topic Follows: High School Sports
bishop diego
dos pueblos high school
girls flag football
high school football
KEYT
Santa Barbara

Mike Klan

Mike Klan is the sports director for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Mike, click here.

