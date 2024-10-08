Oscar Mauia and Liliana Rodriguez named Athlete of the Week at SB Round Table

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The Athlete of the Week for the Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table both come from the football field.

Bishop Diego High School junior running back Oscar Mauia and Dos Pueblos High School senior quarterback Liliana Rodriguez were both honored at a luncheon at Harry's.

Mauia rushed for 150 yards with three touchdowns as the Cardinals won 26-0 at Camarillo.

Rodriguez threw for 3 touchdowns in a 20-6 victory over rival San Marcos in flag football.

She threw 8 more touchdowns in three games at the Coastal Clash Tournament as DP claimed second place.