Former Hueneme football coach Larry Miller inducted in VC Educators’ Hall of Fame

VENTURA, Calif. - The late Dr. Lawrence (Larry) Miller was one of four inductees into the Ventura County Educators' Hall of Fame.

Miller graduated Hueneme High School in 1970 where he was an All-American running back for the Vikings.

He later returned to the school as a teacher, head football coach and an assistant principal.

Miller led the Vikings football program from 1993-2003 and coached future NFL players Ronney Jenkins and Keary Colbert.

His 1998 team reached the CIF-SS Division IV semifinals.

He died at the age of 69 in January of 2022 from cancer.

Billy Jean Valenzano, Dianne Quinby-Anders and Ken Gorenflo were also inducted over the weekend in Ventura.