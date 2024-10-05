Santa Barbara falls 35-6 in Conejo Coastal League opener to powerhouse Newbury Park

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Newbury Park jumped out to a 14-0 lead in the opening moments of the game and cruised to a 35-6 win over Santa Barbara in the Conejo Coastal League opener for both teams.

The Panthers stay undefeated on the season at 6-0 while the Dons lost for the first time this year and fall to 4-1-1.

Tyler Stromsoe scored the first two touchdowns of the game on runs of 1 and 8 yards.

Both touchdowns were set up by senior star Shane Rosenthal.

He had a 13-yard catch to the Santa Barbara one-yard line on the first drive and moments later he intercepted a pass and returned it to the 8-yard line.

Newbury Park blocked a punt early in the second quarter which set up a Brady Smigel 7-yard touchdown pass to Kayin Booker as the Panthers extended the lead to 21-0.

The Dons Kai Mault was filling in at quarterback for the injured Laird Finkel and they had some opportunities to get points in the first half.

They missed a 48-yard field goal in the first quarter and they were stopped by a sensational goal line stand in the second quarter by the Panthers.

Senior running back Bode Fauskee broke a 72-yard gain to the Panthers six-yard line.

Fauskee carried three straight times and moved the ball inside the one-yard line.

But on fourth and down Mault was stuffed and tackled for a loss on the keeper.

The Panthers blew the game open in the third quarter as Smigel connected with Alberto Ayon on touchdowns of 27 and 21 yards respectively.

The Dons avoided the shutout on a 16-yard rushing touchdown early in the fourth quarter by Aaron Baizon.

Santa Barbara had three players rush for over 100 yards in the game and totaled 389 yards on the ground.

Baizon gained 125, Fauskee 123 and Mault 117 yards but it was not nearly enough to pull off the upset.

Santa Barbara plays at Rio Mesa on Thursday while the Panthers are at Calabasas.