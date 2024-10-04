San Marcos boys water polo dominates second half in win over Ventura

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Trailing 6-5 in the second quarter San Marcos scored 8 unanswered goals and beat Ventura 13-7 in a Channel League boys water polo game.

Mateo Obando tied the game at 6 and Kai Heeps scored late in the first half to give the Royals a 7-6 lead at halftime.

Behind standout goalie Sam Rich the Royals held Ventura scoreless for most of the second half until the Cougars scored with under a minute left in the game.

Junior Will Stuart scored 2 of his team-high three goals in the third quarter and Heeps added his second goal as the Royals extended the lead to 10-6 after three quarters and were never threatened again.