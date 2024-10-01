Athletic Round Table wrap up

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - There were four significant awards handed out at the Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table luncheon at Harrys.

The Female Athlete of the Week is San Marcos High School girls volleyball standout Josie Gamberdella.

She led her team to a third place finish at the prestigious Tournament of Champions hosted by Santa Barbara.

The Male Athlete of the Week is Carpinteria High School water polo player Sebastian Reed.

He made 14 saves in a 7-6 win over Santa Barbara.

The Scholar-Athlete of the Year winner for Providence High School is Sarah Monroy.

The tennis player carries a 3.5 GPA and is extremely active in volunteering in the community.

The Special Olympics Athlete of the Month is softball player Michael Madrigal.

At the Northern Santa Barbara County Round Table Lompoc High School cross-country runner Noah Barthel.