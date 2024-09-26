Local High School wrap up for Thursday, September 26
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - There were three local high school football games along with a cross-town girls volleyball match that highlighted the Thursday local schedule.
High School Football:
Newbury Park 43, Ventura 14
Cabrillo 21, Pioneer Valley 13
Trinity Classical Academy 49, Nordhoff 0
High School Girls Flag Football:
San Marcos 38, Fillmore 0
High School Girls Volleyball:
San Marcos 3, Dos Pueblos 1
Santa Barbara 3, Rio Mesa 0
Oxnard 3, Pacifica 0
Nordhoff 3, Carpinteria 0
High School Girls Golf:
San Marcos 222, Santa Barbara 268
High School Boys Water Polo:
San Marcos 10, La Serna 6
Ventura 11, Dos Pueblos 10
Santa Barbara 17, Oxnard 7