High School Sports

Local High School wrap up for Thursday, September 26

San Marcos stays perfect in Channel League with 4-set win over Dos Pueblos
The Royals move to 8-0 in league with victory at DP
Published 11:38 pm

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - There were three local high school football games along with a cross-town girls volleyball match that highlighted the Thursday local schedule.

High School Football:

Newbury Park 43, Ventura 14

Cabrillo 21, Pioneer Valley 13

Trinity Classical Academy 49, Nordhoff 0

High School Girls Flag Football:

San Marcos 38, Fillmore 0

High School Girls Volleyball:

San Marcos 3, Dos Pueblos 1

Santa Barbara 3, Rio Mesa 0

Oxnard 3, Pacifica 0

Nordhoff 3, Carpinteria 0

High School Girls Golf:

San Marcos 222, Santa Barbara 268

High School Boys Water Polo:

San Marcos 10, La Serna 6

Ventura 11, Dos Pueblos 10

Santa Barbara 17, Oxnard 7

Mike Klan

Mike Klan is the sports director for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Mike, click here.

