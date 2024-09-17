Skip to Content
Santa Barbara keeps improving as they win at DP in girls volleyball

Santa Barbara moves to 3-3 in the Channel League with a 4-set win at Dos Pueblos
GOLETA, Calif. - The Santa Barbara Dons followed up a solid third-place finish at last weekend's tournament in Clovis with a 4-set win at rival Dos Pueblos in Channel League girls volleyball.

Keenan Engebretson led the way with 15 kills and 10 digs for the Dons who improve to 3-3 in league with the road win (25-22, 25-23, 14-25, 25-23).

DP saw their 4-game league win streak snapped and they are now 4-2 in the Channel League.

Lola Heckman added 13 kills and Blake Saunders had 12 for Santa Barbara who hosts Buena on Thursday.

DP standout Addison Low compiled 18 kills and 14 digs for the Chargers who play at Rio Mesa on Thursday.

