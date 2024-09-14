Skip to Content
High School Sports

Ground and Pound: Bishop Diego runs over Northgate 35-16

no21Block
Entenza Design
Bishop Diego cruised to a 35-16 win over Northgate
By
New
Published 11:03 pm

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Oscar Mauia rushed for 148 yards with 2 touchdowns as Bishop Diego pushed Northgate around 35-16 in a nonleague high school football game.

(Oscar Mauia was one of three Cardinals running backs to score a td against Northgate. Entenza Design.)

The Cardinals ran for over 250 yards on the ground as they improve to 3-1 on the season.

Gabe Villa had two interceptions and also had a 60-yard touchdown run for the Cardinals who play at Etiwanda next week before they begin Marmonte League play.

(Gabe Villa had a strong game on both sides of the ball for Bishop Diego. Entenza Design.)

Northgate, located in Walnut Creek, led 3-0 but the Cardinals quickly took control of the game and led 27-3 at halftime.

(Entenza Design)

Article Topic Follows: High School Sports
bishop diego
friday football focus
high school football
KEYT
Santa Barbara

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Mike Klan

Mike Klan is the sports director for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Mike, click here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content