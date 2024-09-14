Ground and Pound: Bishop Diego runs over Northgate 35-16

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Oscar Mauia rushed for 148 yards with 2 touchdowns as Bishop Diego pushed Northgate around 35-16 in a nonleague high school football game.

(Oscar Mauia was one of three Cardinals running backs to score a td against Northgate. Entenza Design.)

The Cardinals ran for over 250 yards on the ground as they improve to 3-1 on the season.

Gabe Villa had two interceptions and also had a 60-yard touchdown run for the Cardinals who play at Etiwanda next week before they begin Marmonte League play.

(Gabe Villa had a strong game on both sides of the ball for Bishop Diego. Entenza Design.)

Northgate, located in Walnut Creek, led 3-0 but the Cardinals quickly took control of the game and led 27-3 at halftime.

(Entenza Design)