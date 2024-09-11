Aldana and Chesluk lead San Marcos to flag football rivalry win over Santa Barbara

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Freshman quarterback Victoria Aldana threw for three touchdowns and over 200 yards as San Marcos defeated Santa Barbara 24-6 to move to 2-1 in the Channel League and 8-1 overall.

Junior Rio Chesluk caught two touchdowns and intercepted two passes as the Royals raced out to an 18-0 halftime lead and cruised to victory.

The Dons had fourth and goal from the 2-yard line on their opening possession of the game but the Royals Rylie Cook broke up a pass to deny Santa Barbara.

Cook deflected another pass later in the first half to prevent the Dons from converting on third down.

(Rylie Cook had a big night on defense for the Royals. Entenza Design).

Although Aldana had 3 td passes the first score was a touchdown pass by the Royals Peyton Sperling who took the handoff and found freshman Jada Ahmad for 14 yards to make it 6-0.

Aldana was a force the past several years in Friday Night Lights and she looks mighty comfortable at the high school level as she completed 21 of her 27 pass attempts.

Chesluk had both of her touchdown catches in the first half, the second one came on fourth and goal at the 7 with under 2 minutes before the break.

Chesluk ended the first half with her first interception on the night.

(Rio Chesluk was a force on both sides of the ball. Entenza Design).

In the second half Aldana threw a touchdown pass to Kayla Aguilar.

The Dons avoided the shutout as Dayzia Mendoza found Ale Alecocer for a 10-yard touchdown.