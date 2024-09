Santa Barbara was led by Blake Saunders who had a match-high 15 kills.

Last week they swept their other rival Dos Pueblos.

The Royals are now 4-0 in the Channel League.

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Charlotte Hastings led a balanced San Marcos attack with 8 kills as the Royals swept Santa Barbara in girls volleyball 25-21, 25-15, 25-22.

