SB Invitational Day 2

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Day 2 local scores from Santa Barbara Invitational in boys water polo

San Marcos 14, Laguna Beach 9 (Will Stuart 5 goals, Hudson Macleod 5 goals)

Bellarmine 9, San Marcos 6

San Marcos vs St. Francis Saturday 10:20 at SB High (Winner plays for 5th place)

Round-Robin

Dos Pueblos 24, Redlands East Valley 10 (Grant Nelson 7 goals, Lucas Neushul 6 goals)

Dos Pueblos 13, Coronado 9 (Grant Nelson 5 goals)

DP plays Downey at 9:10 and Damien at 12:40 on Saturday both at San Marcos HS

Downey 8, Santa Barbara 4

Damien 12, Santa Barbara 7

SB plays Redlands 11:30 and Coronado 3:30 on Saturday both at San Marcos