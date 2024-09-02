Skip to Content
Super Saturday for San Marcos girls flag football and boys cross-country

San Marcos girls flag football and boys cross-country win weekend titles.
Published 8:48 am

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - It was a Super Saturday for both San Marcos girls flag football and boys cross-country as both won impressive titles.

In flag football San Marcos beat rival Dos Pueblos 32-20 in the championship game of the Ventura County Tournament sponsored by the LA Rams.

Rio Chesluk caught 2 td passes and threw for another score and was named the Most Valuable Player.

In cross-country the Royals won the Cool Breeze Invitational in Pomona.

They had four runners place in the top 20 with Ashton Johnsen leading the way finishing 9th with a time of 15:51.

The San Marcos boys water polo team is now 4-1 on the year after splitting a couple of games on Saturday at the Long Beach Poly Tournament.

The reigning CIF-SS Division 2 champs beat tournament host LB Poly 12-5 but lost to La Jolla 12-8.

Mike Klan

Mike Klan is the sports director for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Mike, click here.

