Matt Jordan named San Marcos boys basketball head coach

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Matt Jordan was officially announced as the new head coach of the San Marcos boys basketball team.

He recently served as the head of the Youth Development League for Pickup USA Fitness, a

basketball-focused developmental gym in the Los Angeles area.

At the same time, he oversaw Titanium Hoops, a Southern California based AAU program.

As a standout athlete at Judon High School, he was one of the leading scorers in California during the 2015-16 season, earning All-CIF honors.

After high school, Jordan graduated from UCLA and has been an assistant with several high powered programs in Southern California.

Coach Jordan is no stranger to San Marcos, as his cousin Peter Jordan was CIFSS Volleyball Player

of the Year in 1999 when the Royals won CIF under legendary coach, Jon Lee.

Jordan’s father, John Jordan, is a highly respected basketball coach in Southern California, having spent 21 years as the head coach at St. Francis high school in La Cañada.

Here is what they are saying:

“I love his passion, determination, and knowledge about the game. Watching a practice of his you

could see his teaching ability and relatability with the players. I am excited for the season to get here

to watch this program continue to grow to new heights.” - Aaron Solis San Marcos Athletic Director

“ The opportunity to lead such a storied program is both humbling and motivating. I look forward to

building a program centered around pride, culture, and brotherhood. Our calling card will be creating

leaders on the court and in the community, instilling toughness, and fostering a sense of unity among

our athletes.” - Matt Jordan

“I am beyond excited to welcome Matt to the San Marcos family. He’s the type of guy I would have

loved to play for myself and I am extremely confident that our young men are going to have an

outstanding experience under his leadership.” - Principal Dare Holdren