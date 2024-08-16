Eliana Urzua gets to team up with yet another sister for Bishop Diego Volleyball

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Bishop Diego High School girls volleyball is once again a family affair.

Senior standout Eliana Urzua (UCLA-commit) had 15 kills in limited action while her baby sister Karina Urzua, a freshman, added 37 assists in a 4-set win over Viewpoint in the Cardinals home opener at the Brick House.

Back in 2021 when Eliana was a freshman at Bishop Diego, she played on varsity with her older sisters Alina and Siena as the Cardinals captured the CIF-SS Division 7 girls volleyball championship.

This year's team has great talent as well especially when transfers Nicole Schuetz and Sophie Otte become eligible in the middle of September.

Schuetz was first-team All-Channel League las year at Santa Barbara High School while Otte was a second team selection in the Tri-Valley League out of Laguna Blanca High School.

Against the visiting Patriots of Calabasas, Wynter Thorne-Thomsen helped Bishop Diego race out to a 9-0 lead in the opening set with fantastic serving that saw her finish with 5 aces on the night to go along with 13 kills.

The Cardinals cruised in the first set 25-8.

Eliana Urzua only played in the first and fourth sets to secure the win as Bishop Diego moves to 2-0 on the young season (25-8, 25-16, 20-25, 25-19).